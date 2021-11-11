Czech Republic PM Andrej Babis, government formally resign after election defeat

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 11th November 2021 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Czech Republic PM Andrej Babis

Czech Republic PM Andrej Babis (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PARAGUE: Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and his government have resigned in a formal step required by the Constitution following last month's parliamentary election.

Babis said Thursday he sent the resignation letter to President Milos Zeman.

The head of state is expected to ask Babis to stay in office until a new government is appointed.

Babis' government had to resign after the first session of the new lower house of Parliament was over, which happened on Wednesday.

A three-party, liberal-conservative coalition known as Together won the Oct 8-9 election with a 27.8% share of the vote.

Together teamed up with a center-left liberal coalition made up of the Pirate Party and a group of mayors and independent candidates, which came in third place with 15.6% of votes.

The new partnership will hold 108 seats in the the 200-seat lower house of Parliament, relegating Babis, a populist billionaire, and his centrist ANO (YES) movement to the opposition.

Zeman has already asked Petr Fiala, the candidate of the winning coalition, to form a new government.

The five parties of the coalition signed a deal this week to rule together.

It's not immediately clear when the president, who is currently hospitalised, will swear in the new prime minister and his government.

Zeman's condition has recently improved and he no longer requires intensive care, Prague's military hospital says.

