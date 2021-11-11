STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
EAM Jaishankar meets Tajikistan NSA, discuss bilateral cooperation

EAM Jaishankar met Tajikistan NSA Mahmudzoda Nasrullo Rahmatjon and held discussions on bilateral cooperation and the regional situation.

Published: 11th November 2021

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Thursday met Tajikistan National Security Advisor Mahmudzoda Nasrullo Rahmatjon here and held discussions on bilateral cooperation and the regional situation.

"Glad to meet Tajik NSA Mahmudzoda Nasrullo Rahmatjon. Useful discussions on our bilateral cooperation and the regional situation," Jaishankar tweeted.

This comes after National Security Advisers or Secretaries of the Security Council of five Central Asian countries - Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan besides Russia and Iran - attended the New Delhi meet on Afghanistan on Wednesday. The dialogue was chaired by NSA Ajit Doval.

Participants reiterated strong support for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan while emphasizing the respect for sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity and non-interference in its internal affairs.

They also emphasised that Afghanistan's territory should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing any terrorist acts.

Recalling the relevant UN Resolutions on Afghanistan, the participants noted that the United Nations has a central role to play in Afghanistan and that its continued presence in the country must be preserved.

They further expressed concern over the deteriorating socio-economic and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and underlined the need to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

The participants reiterated that humanitarian assistance should be provided in an unimpeded, direct and assured manner to Afghanistan and that the assistance is distributed within the country in a non-discriminatory manner across all sections of the Afghan society.

