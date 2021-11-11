STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four Afghan children injured in landmine explosion

The incident took place on Wednesday when children were grazing their sheep in Tasarqi village on the outskirts of provincial capital Firoz Koah.

Published: 11th November 2021 03:51 PM

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By ANI

KABUL: Four Afghan children were injured in a landmine explosion in the western province of Ghor, as landmines and explosive remnants of war continued to pose a lingering threat to Afghans' lives, Xinhua reported citing local official as saying on Thursday.

"The incident took place on Wednesday when children were grazing their sheep in Tasarqi village on the outskirts of provincial capital Firoz Koah," Abdul Satar, chairman of the provincial health directorate, told Xinhua.

The wounded were sent to a provincial hospital, and one of them had serious injuries, he said.

Improvised Explosive Devices, landmines and anti-personnel mines left behind from previous wars kill or maim about 120 people every month in the post-conflict country, Xinhua reported citing Afghanistan's State Ministry for Disaster Management.

So far, no group has taken the responsibility for the explosion.

