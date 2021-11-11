STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Germany hits record new Covid cases in 24 hours

Pressure is also building on hospitals, in an outbreak blamed on Germany's relatively low vaccination rates of just over 67%.

Published: 11th November 2021 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

German Chancellor Angela Merkel removes her mask at the start of a press conference in the Chancellor's Office in Berlin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel removes her mask at the start of a press conference in the Chancellor's Office in Berlin. (Photo| AP)

By AFP

BERLIN: Germany registered a record 50,196 new Covid-19 infections on Thursday, November 11, 2021, according to health authorities.

It is the first time Germany has exceeded 50,000 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, and comes as infections and deaths have soared since mid-October. 

Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel has described the rise in infections as "dramatic".

"The pandemic is returning in a new spectacular fashion," her spokesperson said, calling on regional authorities to take further steps to quell the outbreak. 

Pressure is also building on hospitals, in an outbreak blamed on Germany's relatively low vaccination rates of just over 67%.

Several of the worst-hit states, including Saxony, Bavaria, and most recently Berlin, have introduced new restrictions aimed at non-vaccinated people, who have been the first to be affected by the rebound in cases. 

As of Monday, Berlin will ban unvaccinated people from entering restaurants, terraces, bars, sports halls, and hairdressers. 

Over 4.9 million people have been infected by Covdi-19 in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic. 

