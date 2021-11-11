STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian-origin partner at McKinsey arrested; charged with insider-trading

Puneet Dikshit has been arrested and charged with insider-trading and making illegal profits totalling over USD 450,000 in the US.

Published: 11th November 2021 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW YORK: Puneet Dikshit, a 40-year-old Indian-origin partner at management consulting giant, McKinsey & Company, has been arrested and charged with insider-trading and making illegal profits totalling over USD 450,000 in the US.

Dikshit, a partner at a global management consulting firm, has been charged with "illegally trading in advance of a corporate acquisition by one of the firm's clients in September," the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Dikshit, who was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of securities fraud - violating Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 thereunder faces up to 20 years in prison on each count, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

Representing McKinsey as partner, Dikshit learned highly confidential information concerning The Goldman Sachs Group's impending acquisition of the consumer loan fintech platform GreenSky Inc, the SEC statement said.

The SEC's complaint, filed in Federal District Court of Manhattan, alleged that in the days leading up to the acquisition announcement on September 15, 2021, Dikshit used inside information to purchase out-of-the-money GreenSky call options that were set to expire just days after the announcement.

Following the takeover, GreenSky share prices jumped 44 per cent, CNBC reported.

The SEC's complaint further alleged that Dikshit violated his firm's policies by failing to pre-clear these options purchases, which he sold on the morning of the acquisition announcement for illicit profits totalling over USD 450,000.

US Attorney Damian Williams said, "As alleged, Puneet Dikshit, a consulting firm partner, exploited his access to material nonpublic information about a pending acquisition of GreenSky, Inc., to trade in GreenSky call options."

This breach of duties to his firm and its investment bank client and violation of the law allegedly reaped the defendant nearly half a million dollars in illegal profits.

Now Puneet Dikshit has been charged with serious felonies for his alleged conduct.

"As alleged, Dikshit exploited his access to material nonpublic information regarding the acquisition of Green Sky to profit from trades he made in options markets," FBI Assistant Director Michael J.Driscoll said in a statement.

"Actions like those we allege serve to undermine the public's confidence in the integrity of financial markets, and, as we have demonstrated time and again, the FBI and our partners are committed to ensuring a level playing field for all investors," Driscoll said, adding that Dikshit now faces significant federal charges, which should serve as a warning to others considering similar conduct.

Dikshit's lawyers at Kramer Levin did not immediately respond to requests for comment, CNBC reported.

"We have terminated the employment of a partner for a gross violation of our policies and code of conduct. We have zero tolerance for the appalling behavior described in the complaint, and we will continue cooperating with the authorities," McKinsey told CNBC news outlet.

"We allege that Dikshit breached duties to his employer and his client by misusing their confidential information for his own financial gain. Thanks to our trading analysis tools, we were able to move swiftly to hold him accountable for his actions and protect the fairness of our securities markets," Joseph G Sansone, chief of the SEC's Market Abuse Unit, said in a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
McKinsey Puneet Dikshit
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp