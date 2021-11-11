STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Japan raises concerns with Beijing over Chinese ships repeated entry into its waters

Japan has voiced concerns over the increasing military capabilities of Beijing in a virtual meeting with a Chinese official.

Published: 11th November 2021 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

China Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By ANI

TOKYO: Japan has voiced concerns over the increasing military capabilities of Beijing in a virtual meeting with a Chinese official, reported local media.

Takehiro Funakoshi, head of the Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau at Japan's Foreign Ministry, raised issues including repeated entry into Japanese waters by Chinese vessels near the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea during his virtual meeting with Hong Liang, director-general of the Chinese Foreign Ministry's Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs, reported Kyodo News.

Funakoshi called for self-restraint on Beijing's part while Hong asked Japan not to take any action that could "complicate the situation.

The Senkaku Islands are administered by Japan but claimed by China, which calls them Diaoyu.

It was the first meeting between the two senior officials since Fumio Kishida, the new Japanese Prime Minister assumed office a month ago. Earlier the two officials spoke in June.

The Japanese ministry said that Funakoshi and Hong during the videoconference agreed to continue to communicate for a "constructive and sustainable" bilateral relationship.

The early creation of an emergency hotline between Japan's Self Defence Forces and Chinese People's Liberation Army was agreed by the two sides during the meeting to avoid contingencies.

China in late September had proposed to hold the virtual meeting when former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's party was holding a leadership race to pick his successor.

Comments

