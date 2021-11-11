STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Over 60 migrants found in box truck in West Texas bust

More than 60 migrants were found in a box truck stopped on a highway in the remote Big Bend region of West Texas, federal officials said.

Published: 11th November 2021 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Migrants

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ALPINE: More than 60 migrants were found in a box truck stopped on a highway in the remote Big Bend region of West Texas, federal officials said Wednesday.

Driver Javier Duarte, 22, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, was arrested on counts of transporting migrants illegally and helping convicted felons re-enter the country illegally, according to a statement issued by the West Texas U.S. attorney.

Border Patrol agents discovered 67 migrants in the box truck during an inspection at a Texas 118 checkpoint 12 miles (19 kilometers) south of Alpine, or about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of El Paso, on Tuesday. Four migrants were children aged 8 to 13, and three others had aggravated felony convictions for rape, drug possession and crimes involving moral turpitude, the U.S. attorney's office said.

It was unclear Wednesday if Duarte had an attorney. If convicted on both counts, he could be sentenced to up to 10 years in federal prison.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Texas Texas Migrants
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp