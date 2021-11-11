STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan's capital Islamabad continues to report surge in dengue cases

Dengue cases continue to rise in Islamabad as the total number of cases of the mosquito-borne disease reached 4,247 in the current season.

Published: 11th November 2021 02:30 PM

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Dengue cases continue to rise in Pakistan's capital Islamabad as the total number of cases of the mosquito-borne disease reached 4,247 in the current season here on Thursday.

The District Health Officer confirmed that the federal capital witnessed 48 new dengue fever cases in the past 24 hours, reported ARY News.

So far, Islamabad has reported 2,422 infections in rural and 1,824 in urban areas. And 19 people have died due to the disease.

Apart from the federal capital, dengue cases are also rising in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh at an alarming rate.

According to the World Health Organisation, dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that is common in warm, tropical climates and often peaks during rainy seasons.

