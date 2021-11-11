STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
S Jaishankar meets Nepal Army chief Prabhu Ram Sharma, says his visit underlines close relations

S Jaishankar said that Prabhu Ram Sharma's visit underlines the significance of close relations between India and Nepal.

Published: 11th November 2021 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Nepal Army chief General Prabhu Ram Sharma

Nepal Army chief General Prabhu Ram Sharma (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Nepal's Chief of Army Staff General Prabhu Ram Sharma here on Thursday, a day after the latter was conferred the honorary rank of General of the Indian Army.

Jaishankar said that Sharma's visit underlines the significance of close relations between India and Nepal.

"Pleased to receive General Prabhu Ram Sharma, Chief of Army Staff, Nepali Army. His visit underlines the closeness of our relationship," the Minister tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the honorary rank of General of the Indian Army on Nepal's Chief of Army Staff General Prabhu Ram Sharma at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

"President Kovind confers the Honorary Rank of General of the Indian Army on General Prabhu Ram Sharma, COAS, Nepali Army," tweeted the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Nepal Army Chief is on a four-day visit to India on the official invitation of Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

