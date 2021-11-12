STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Climate talks back off from call to end all coal use

The question of how to address the continued use of fossil fuels responsible for much of global warming has been one of the key sticking points at the two-week talks.

Published: 12th November 2021 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Delegates pack the hall at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

GLASGOW: Negotiators at this year's UN climate talks in Glasgow appeared to be backing away from a call to end all use of coal and phase out fossil fuel subsidies completely.

The latest draft proposal from the meeting's chair released Friday calls on countries to accelerate "the phaseout of unabated coal power and of inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels." A previous version Wednesday had called on countries to accelerate the phasing out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuel.

While the chair's proposal is likely to undergo further negotiation at the talks, due to end Friday, the change in wording suggested a shift away from unconditional demands that some fossil fuel exporting nations have objected to.

The question of how to address the continued use of fossil fuels responsible for much of global warming has been one of the key sticking points at the two-week talks.

Scientists agree it is necessary to end their use as soon as possible to meet the 2015 Paris accord's goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit).

But explicitly including such a call in the overarching declaration is politically sensitive, including for countries, such as Saudi Arabia, that fear oil and gas may be targeted next.

Another crunch issue is the question of financial aid for poor countries to cope with climate change.

Rich nations failed to provide them with USD 100 billion annually by 2020, as agreed, causing considerable anger among developing countries going into the talks.

Negotiators from almost 200 nations gathered in Glasgow on Oct. 31 amid dire warnings from leaders, activists and scientists that not enough is being done to curb global warming.

If official are unable to reach agreement by Friday's official deadline it is likely the talks will go into overtime.

