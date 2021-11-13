STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

20 Indian fishermen released from Pakistan jail; to be transported till Wagah border: Official

The Edhi Trust Foundation, a non-profit social welfare organisation, has made arrangements to safely transport the 20 Indian fishermen to the Wagah border.

Published: 13th November 2021 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

fishermen, fisherfolk, fishers

Image of fishermen used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KARACHI: Twenty Indian fishermen, who were released recently after languishing in Pakistan's Landhi jail, will be transported to the Wagah border on Sunday to be handed over to the Indian authorities so that they can return home, a senior official said on Saturday.

The 20 fishermen, who hail from Gujarat and are part of 350 other Indian fishers who have completed their jail terms and will be released in batches, would be transported to the Wagah-Attari border on Sunday morning, a senior jail officer said.

The Edhi Trust Foundation, a non-profit social welfare organisation, has made arrangements to safely transport the 20 Indian fishermen to the Wagah border.

Faisal Edhi, the son of late Abdul Sattar Edhi the award winning philanthropist and social worker, said the foundation had made arrangements to send the Indian fishermen through a bus and would also give them gifts and some cash.

"They are being released from the Landhi jail in Karachi," he said. The fishermen were arrested by the Pakistan Maritime Security Force (PMSF) and handed over to the dock police for allegedly illegally fishing in Pakistani waters.

Organisations working to get the poor Indian and Pakistani fishermen lodged in jails in both countries say around 600 Indian fishermen are languishing in Pakistani jails after being arrested by the PMSF.

"Yes there are dozens of these poor Indian fishermen in the Landh and Malir jails," Faisal confirmed.

The jail authority also said the other 350 Indian fishermen would be released in batches once their nationalities are confirmed through the foreign office channels of both countries. The Pakistan government last year released a number of Indian fishermen in batches as a gesture of goodwill.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian fishermen Gujarat
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp