Britain's Queen Elizabeth II to miss war memorial service due to sprained back

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will not be attending Remembrance war memorial service due to a sprained back, Buckingham Palace announced.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will not be attending Remembrance Sunday war memorial service due to a sprained back, Buckingham Palace announced on Sunday.

The 95-year-old monarch, who has been undertaking lighter desk-based duties on medical advice since earlier this month, had expressed her "firm intention" to be a part of the ceremony held annually at the Cenotaph in central London on the second Sunday of November, to commemorate the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women in the two World Wars and later conflicts.

However, the palace issued a statement that she had to miss the event "with great regret" and instead a wreath will be laid on her behalf by her son and heir - Charles, the Prince of Wales.

"The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph," read a Buckingham Palace statement.

"Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service," it said.

Prince Charles and wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and wife Kate Middleton - the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be among those representing the royal family.

The Remembrance Sunday service would have been the Queen's first official duty in public after her hospital stay last month and subsequent medical advice to rest.

It is understood her back sprain is unrelated to that medical advice for her to rest and relates to a more recent injury.

The monarch, who will remain at her Windsor Castle residence, is expected to continue with her schedule of light official duties next week as planned.

Meanwhile, the Remembrance Sunday event will honour the martyrs from the World Wars, including millions of soldiers from pre-Partition India.

The event is being held without major COVID restrictions this year and will involve war veterans and senior politicians, led by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who will all lay wreaths at the Cenotaph – the war memorial on Whitehall near Downing Street.

