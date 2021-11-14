STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

One dead in car explosion outside hospital in UK's Liverpool

Police said they were 'keeping an open mind' about what caused the explosion but counter-terrorism police were leading the investigation as a precaution.

Published: 14th November 2021 11:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 11:20 PM   |  A+A-

Blast, Fire

One person died and a man was being treated for non life-threatening injuries. (File photo| EPS)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Counter-terrorism police in Britain were investigating an explosion at a hospital Sunday in the city of Liverpool that killed one person and injured another.

Police were called to reports of a blast involving a taxi at Liverpool Women's Hospital on Sunday morning.

Police said they were "keeping an open mind" about what caused the explosion but counter-terrorism police were leading the investigation as a precaution.

"So far we understand, the car involved was a taxi, which pulled up at the hospital shortly before the explosion occurred," Merseyside Police said in a statement.

"Work is still going on to establish what has happened and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything."

One person died and a man was being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The Liverpool Women's Hospital said it immediately restricted visiting access until further notice and patients had been diverted to other hospitals "where possible."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Liverpool Blast
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp