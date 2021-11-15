STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Children fall from building in Sweden, one dies; Two adults held

Swedish Police said they have arrested two adults on suspicion of murder after two children fell from a great height and one of them died.

Published: 15th November 2021 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 03:50 PM

By Associated Press

COPENHAGEN: Swedish police said Monday they have arrested two adults on suspicion of murder after two children fell “from a great height” and one of them died.

Those arrested are a man and a woman, police said.

The children, who reportedly were siblings and both under the age of 10, were rushed to a hospital but one of them died. The other child has life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Expressen tabloid said the children’s father had stabbed the children before throwing them out of the window of their apartment in western Stockholm late Sunday. A passerby found the children and alerted police.

