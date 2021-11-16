STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Ethiopian government detains 1,000 under state of emergency: United Nations

Following some of the fiercest fighting of the conflict, Ethiopian soldiers fled the Tigray capital, Mekele, in June.

Published: 16th November 2021 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

United Nations

United Nations (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

GENEVA: The U.N. human rights office is citing reports that authorities in Ethiopia have detained at least 1,000 people, most of them of Tigrayan origin, under a state of emergency the government declared earlier this month after a brutal yearlong war with rival Tigray forces.

The arrests occurred in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, the northern cities of Gondar and Bahir Dar, and other places, according to Liz Throssell, a spokesperson for the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights.

She told reporters Tuesday that Ethiopian authorities have often detained people on suspicion of “being affiliated to or supporting the Tigray People's Liberation Front."

Ethiopia’s war has killed thousands of people and created one of the world’s worst crises. Hundreds of thousands face famine conditions in the Tigray region under what the United Nations has called a “de facto humanitarian blockade.”

“The state of emergency in force in Ethiopia risks compounding an already very serious human rights and humanitarian situation in the country,” Throssell said, referring to the Nov. 2 government decree. “Its provisions are extremely broad, with vague prohibitions going as far as encompassing 'indirect moral' support for what the government has labeled ‘terrorist groups.’”

Ten local U.N. staff members and some 34 drivers working under U.N. contracts remain in custody in Ethiopia, Throssell said. She expressed concerns about detention conditions, including in overcrowded police stations, and said detainees are entitled to know any charges against them and have a right to fair trial.

Months of political tensions in northern Ethiopia between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government and the Tigray leaders who once dominated Ethiopia’s government exploded into a war in November 2020. Following some of the fiercest fighting of the conflict, Ethiopian soldiers fled the Tigray capital, Mekele, in June.

Tigray forces launched a recent offensive and are approaching the capital Addis Ababa to press Abiy to step aside and lift a deadly months-long blockade which has cut off food, medicine and other aid from the region of around 6 million people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
United Nations Ethiopia Government
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp