Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla​ meets US special representative, discusses views on Afghan

Harsh Vardhan Shringla met US Special Representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West, and exchanged views on recent developments and issues of common interest in Afghanistan.

Published: 16th November 2021 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday met US Special Representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West, and exchanged views on recent developments and issues of common interest in Afghanistan.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla met US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West @US4AfghanPeace and exchanged views on recent developments and issues of common interest in Afghanistan," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

West is on a trip to Europe and Asia to discuss the way forward on Afghanistan with Allies and partners.

Before departing for the trip, West said the international community must act together to be effective.

Last month, Tom West was named as the State Department's Special Representative and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Afghanistan.

In prior roles in government, he served as Special Advisor to the Vice President for South Asia and Director for Afghanistan and Pakistan at the National Security Council from 2012-2015.

Thomas West also met top Russian diplomats in Moscow and discussed shared interests in Afghanistan and the need for the Taliban to fulfil commitments to the international community.

