India, Israel, UAE, US have huge potential for cooperation: Envoy

Newly-appointed Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon said Israel, India, UAE and the United States have a huge potential for further cooperation.

Published: 16th November 2021 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

India US flags

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Newly appointed Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon on Tuesday said Israel, India, UAE and the United States have a huge potential for further cooperation.

"There are special ties between India and UAE and Israel, in UAE and Israel and India, so the whole triangle is very strong. And if you add Americans into the picture, I think it's a huge potential for further cooperation," Gilon told ANI.

"India, Israel, UAE and United States are working together on infrastructure. And this is something that can be very helpful, because now we have the Abraham accords. So Gulf countries, and then also Morocco and Sudan, are getting closer to Israel," the envoy added.

The envoy, while speaking to ANI, also remarked upon the future collaboration between India and Israel and said, "I think that the added potential is mainly innovation because Israel is the world leader in innovation and India has a strong innovation along with the strong industrial sector."Meanwhile, the envoy also gave insights on Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's expected visit to India.

"Hopefully it's not in the beginning of the year [but] maybe in the middle of the [next] year," Gilo said.

"It's another important benchmark in our wonderful and growing relations," he added.Earlier, at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Israel Prime Minister Bennett had called PM Modi "the most popular man in Israel".

In a video tweeted by the Israeli leader, the two Prime Ministers were seen sharing a light moment in between their packed schedules.

