Pakistan foreign policy sensitive to national aspirations, changing global environment: Minister Qureshi

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said Pakistan is pursuing a proactive foreign policy which is sensitive to national aspirations and the rapidly changing global environment.

Speaking on "Contours of Pakistan's Foreign Policy and Challenges" at an event here, the minister said "we have the resilience and experience to deal with the challenges posed by the unpredictable and rapidly changing international scenario", state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

"For the first time in our country's history, we have re-oriented the thrust of our diplomatic efforts towards economic benefit and prosperity of Pakistan," he said.

Qureshi said Pakistan believes that the biggest opportunity at the current moment was the convergence of the international community on the need for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He said Afghanistan is part of a shared responsibility and Pakistan has played its role in promoting dialogue and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

He emphasised that sustainable peace in South Asia was contingent upon the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

Qureshi said the onus remains with India to create a conducive environment for result-oriented engagement.

India has maintained that it desires normal relations with Pakistan, but in an "environment free of terror, hostility and violence".

The relations between the neighbours deteriorated after India announced withdrawing special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two union territories in August, 2019.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was its internal matter.

It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

Qureshi, in his speech, pointed out Pakistan's key geo-strategic location "at the crossroads of South Asia, Central Asia, the Middle East and China", according to the Radio Pakistan report.

Better connectivity is therefore essential to promoting our economic interests and reinvigorating our cultural and historical ties, he said.

Qureshi said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be a game-changer for the region's connectivity.

The USD 60 billion CPEC -- connecting China's Xinjiang province with Pakistan's Gwadar Port -- is part of Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The BRI aims to enhance China's influence and also link Southeast Asia, Central Asia, the Gulf region, Africa and Europe with a network of land and sea routes.

India has been vocally objecting to China over the CPEC as it is being laid through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Qureshi said apart from China, Pakistan has longstanding friendly relations with other regional partners like Nepal and Sri Lanka, based on mutual trust, respect and sovereign equality.

"We are committed to preserving and strengthening our ties with the United States which are much valued and mutually beneficial," he said.

The foreign minister claimed Pakistan is at the forefront of the fight against climate change, as well as efforts to check illegal financial flows.

He said Pakistan is the most vocal advocate of confronting and combating the rising tide of Islamophobia and has raised this issue forcefully at various high-level platforms.