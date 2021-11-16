STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

PM Modi inaugurates Purvanchal Expressway, says previous govt reduced eastern UP to 'mafiawaad' & poverty

PM Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 341-km Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh after landing on the highway airstrip in an IAF C-130 Hercules plane.

Published: 16th November 2021 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi addresses a rally after inaugurating the Purvanchal expressway. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By PTI

SULTANPUR (UP):Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on opposition parties and said the previous governments in Uttar Pradesh led by them reduced the state's vital eastern part to "mafiawaad" and poverty, but the BJP government is now writing a new chapter of development.

PM Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 341-km Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh after landing on the highway airstrip in an IAF C-130 Hercules plane.

Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received the prime minister at the airstrip.

Addressing a rally in Sultanpur after inaugurating expressway, the prime minister said that development under previous chief ministers was limited to places where they had homes and families, but the present regime is giving fruits of developments to the eastern region as good as to the western part of Uttar Pradesh.

The previous governments reduced the vital eastern part of the state to "mafiawaad" and poverty, but the BJP government is now writing a new chapter of development, he said.

The prime minister said the six-lane expressway will serve as the lifeline of the eastern region and give a big push to economic development of the region and the state.

The 3.2-km airstrip has been constructed on the expressway to facilitate emergency landing of fighter aircraft.

The 341-km expressway links state capital Lucknow with Ghazipur and has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 22,500 crore.

From the airstrip venue, the prime minister also witnessed an air show by different aircraft.

The state goes to assembly polls early next year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp