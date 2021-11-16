PM Modi inaugurates Purvanchal Expressway, says previous govt reduced eastern UP to 'mafiawaad' & poverty

By PTI

SULTANPUR (UP):Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on opposition parties and said the previous governments in Uttar Pradesh led by them reduced the state's vital eastern part to "mafiawaad" and poverty, but the BJP government is now writing a new chapter of development.

PM Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 341-km Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh after landing on the highway airstrip in an IAF C-130 Hercules plane.

Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received the prime minister at the airstrip.

Addressing a rally in Sultanpur after inaugurating expressway, the prime minister said that development under previous chief ministers was limited to places where they had homes and families, but the present regime is giving fruits of developments to the eastern region as good as to the western part of Uttar Pradesh.

The previous governments reduced the vital eastern part of the state to "mafiawaad" and poverty, but the BJP government is now writing a new chapter of development, he said.

The prime minister said the six-lane expressway will serve as the lifeline of the eastern region and give a big push to economic development of the region and the state.

The 3.2-km airstrip has been constructed on the expressway to facilitate emergency landing of fighter aircraft.

The 341-km expressway links state capital Lucknow with Ghazipur and has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 22,500 crore.

From the airstrip venue, the prime minister also witnessed an air show by different aircraft.

The state goes to assembly polls early next year.