STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Texas hospital suspends doctor for false COVID information on social media

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, an ear, nose and throat specialist who runs a private practice in River Oaks, had been granted provisional privileges at Houston Methodist Hospital within the last year.

Published: 16th November 2021 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Coronavirus (Photo | AP)

By PTI

HOUSTON: A Houston hospital has temporarily suspended a doctor for spreading false information about COVID-19 to her patients and on social media.

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, an ear, nose and throat specialist who runs a private practice in River Oaks, had been granted provisional privileges at Houston Methodist Hospital within the last year.

The hospital revoked Bowden's hospital privileges on Friday citing "unprofessional behavior," including vulgar language on social media, as the main reason for suspension, the Houston Chronicle reported.

On her Twitter account, Bowden repeatedly decried vaccine mandates and promoted the unproven benefits of ivermectin, the anti-parasitic drug that federal health officials advise against using to treat the virus.

In emails obtained by the Chronicle, Bowden was urging against vaccinations for children and telling her patients that data she has collected “suggests that the vaccine is not working.

"Dr. Mary Bowden, who recently joined the medical staff at Houston Methodist Hospital, is using her social media accounts to express her personal and political opinions about the COVID-19 vaccine and treatments," Houston Methodist said in a statement.

"These opinions, which are harmful to the community, do not reflect reliable medical evidence or the values of Houston Methodist, where we have treated more than 25,000 COVID-19 inpatients, and where all our employees and physicians are vaccinated to protect our patients."

Bowden told the Chronicle all her comments are "backed by clinical experience."

Medical board spokesman Jarrett Schneider said in regards to the possibility of future discipline for Bowden that "the board cannot issue prospective opinions on whether an individual has violated any board rules or laws."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Fake News
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp