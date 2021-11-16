STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US CDC issues 'Level One' COVID-19 travel health notice for India

However, the US State Department issued level two travel advisory for India and urged those going to India to exercise increased caution due to crime and terrorism.

Published: 16th November 2021 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Foreign tourists, Ernakulam Railway station

Representational Image (Photo | EPS, A Sanesh)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The top US health body has issued a 'Level One' COVID-19 notice for Americans travelling to India, saying the risk of contracting the infection and developing severe symptoms may be lower if one is fully vaccinated.

However, the US State Department issued level two travel advisory for India and urged those going to India to exercise increased caution due to crime and terrorism.

The new travel advisory issued on Monday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of 'Level One' which is considered safe came in the wake of the significant improvement in the Covid-19 situation in India.

The CDC in its health travel notice 'Level One' said, "Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA (Food and Drug Administration) authorised vaccine."

Make sure you are fully vaccinated before travelling to India. Travellers should follow recommendations or requirements in India, including wearing a mask and staying 6 feet apart from others, the health notice said.

India on Monday recorded the lowest daily COVID-19 cases in the country in 287 days.

India logged 8,865 new coronavirus infections, taking the country's tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,44,56,401, while the active cases settled at 1,30,793, the lowest in 525 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

In August, the US eased its travel advisory for India, lowering it to Level 2: Moderate.

Early this year, the US had put India in Level 4, asking its citizens not to travel to India, which at that point of time was experiencing an unprecedented second wave of Covid-19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US CDC Level 1 Covid 19 notice American travellers to India
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp