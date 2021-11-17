STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

10 migrants suffocated on packed boat off Libya: Doctors Without Borders

The victims suffocated while the packed boat listed at sea for over 13 hours, the group said, lamenting "10 avoidable deaths.

Published: 17th November 2021 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

An overcrowded wooden boat packed with 99 migrants is approached by a tender of the humanitarian organization off the Libya coast.

An overcrowded wooden boat packed with 99 migrants is approached by a tender of the humanitarian organization off the Libya coast. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MILAN: Ten people were found dead at the bottom of an overcrowded wooden boat packed with 99 surviving migrants and refugees who were rescued off Libya, the aid group Doctors Without Borders said.

The victims suffocated while the packed boat listed at sea for over 13 hours, the group said, lamenting "10 avoidable deaths. Like the other 1,225 who have lost their lives" crossing the Mediterranean Sea to Europe so far this year.

A rescue ship operated by Doctors Without Borders responded after volunteers conducting aerial surveillance confirmed a distress call coming from about 30 kilometers (20 miles) off the Libyan coast.

The Geo Barents now is carrying 186 people, the youngest of whom is 10 months old.

More than 59,000 asylum-seekers have reached Italian shores so far this year, 50 per cent more than last year but far from the numbers who risked their lives on rickety smugglers' boats during 2014-2017.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Doctors without Borders libya Libya migrants
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp