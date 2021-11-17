STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gen Naravane visits Israel's Northern border; briefed on terrain and border management aspects by IDF

Gen Naravane arrived in Israel on Sunday on his maiden visit to further strengthen India's defence and security cooperation with the Jewish state.

Published: 17th November 2021

Army Chief General MM Naravane

Army Chief General MM Naravane (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

TEL AVIV: Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane on Tuesday visited the Northern border of Israel where he was briefed on terrain and border management aspects by Israel Defence Forces.

"General MM Naravane #COAS visited the Northern border of #Israel and was briefed on terrain & border management aspects by Israel Defence Forces #IDF," the Indian Army tweeted.

On Monday, Gen Naravane met with Major General Tamir Yadai, Israeli Army's Chief of the Ground Forces, and discussed ways to bolster bilateral military cooperation and also visited the Special Operations Unit of the Israel Defence Forces where he was briefed on various aspects of counter-terrorism operations.

On the first day of his visit to Israel on Monday, General Naravane also received a Guard of Honour at Latrun, Israel.

His five-day visit to Israel comes weeks after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar travelled to Tel Aviv.

In August, then Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria also paid a four-day visit to Israel.

During the visit, Gen Naravane “will be meeting the country's senior military and civilian leadership where he will discuss avenues for further enhancing Indo-Israel defence relations," the Indian Army had said in a statement.

He will take forward the "excellent" bilateral defence cooperation between Israel and India through multiple meetings with senior officials of the security establishment and exchange views on various defence-related issues, it added.

In reflection of growing bilateral defence ties, India and Israel last month agreed to form a task force to develop a 10-year strategy for identifying new areas of collaboration in the defence sector.

