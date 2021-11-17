STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

India slams Pakistan at UNSC after Islamabad's envoy rakes up Kashmir issue

India took the floor to make a second statement in the Council after Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN Munir Akram raked the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in his remarks at the open debate.

Published: 17th November 2021 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

United Nations Security Council

United Nations Security Council (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: Terrorists enjoy free pass in Pakistan, which has an established history and policy of actively supporting them and holds the ignoble record of hosting the largest number of militants proscribed by the UN Security Council, India has said, slamming Islamabad at the UN Security Council.

"I'm constrained to take the floor once again to respond to some frivolous remarks made by the representative of Pakistan earlier today," Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Kajal Bhat said in the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

"This is not the first time the representative of Pakistan has misused platforms provided by the UN to propagate false and malicious propaganda against my country and seeking in vain to divert the world's attention from the sad state of his country where terrorists enjoy a free pass while the lives of ordinary people, especially those belonging to the minority communities are turned upside down," she said.

India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador R Ravindra had already delivered the national statement at the UNSC open debate on 'Maintenance of International Peace and Security Through Preventive Diplomacy'.

Bhat took the floor to make a second statement in the Council after Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN Munir Akram raked the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in his remarks at the open debate.

"India desires normal neighborly relations with all countries including Pakistan, and is committed to addressing outstanding issues, if any, bilaterally and peacefully in accordance with the Simla agreement and the Lahore declaration. However, any meaningful dialogue can be held only in an atmosphere free of terror, hostility and violence. The onus is on Pakistan to create such a conducive atmosphere. Till then India will continue to take firm and decisive steps to respond to cross-border terrorism," she said.

Bhat, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, said in her remarks that UN member states are aware that Pakistan has an "established history and policy” of harbouring, aiding and actively supporting terrorists. “This is a country that has been globally recognised as one openly supporting, training, financing and arming terrorists as a matter of state policy. It holds the ignoble record of hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the UN Security Council," she said.

Categorically stating India's position, Bhat said the entire Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India.

"This includes the areas that are under the illegal occupation of Pakistan."

India called upon Pakistan to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UN security council Indias permanent mission to the UN Kashmir issue
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp