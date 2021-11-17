STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to increase frequency of flights

Pakistan has been trying to convince the world to diplomatically engage with the Taliban after they seized control of Kabul on August 15.

Published: 17th November 2021 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Flight

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD/KABUL: Pakistan and Afghanistan have signed an agreement to increase the frequency of flights between the two countries and also to provide professional training to Afghanistan's aviation staff in areas of security, traffic controlling, firefighting, air forecast, and airport management, according to a media report on Wednesday.

The bilateral agreement was signed during Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's recent visit to Pakistan since the Taliban took control of Kabul in mid-August.

Kabul and Islamabad also agreed to be conducting ten flights every week between both capitals.

Among them, two would be carried out by large planes and the rest by small ones, Afghan news agency Khaama Press reported.

"The number of seats will be increased from 1,000 to 1,500 and planes will be able to fly from any airport of Pakistan to Kabul, Mazar-e-Sharif, and Kandahar," said the report, citing a statement issued by the Afghan embassy in Pakistan on Tuesday.

In the meantime, Afghanistan's planes will also be allowed to fly to the airports of Islamabad, Quetta, and Peshawar, the report said.

After the Taliban seized power in Kabul in mid-August, international flights to Afghanistan were halted.

Muttaqi's three-day visit to Pakistan was not only aimed at attending the Troika Plus meeting but also to discuss bilateral issues including trade, transit, and the difficulties at crossing points between Pakistan and Afghanistan, it said.

The meeting attended by representatives from China, Russia and the US, coincided with the visit of Muttaqi, who arrived in Islamabad as part of efforts by the two sides to reset their ties in the wake of the Taliban's takeover of Kabul in mid-August.

Muttaqi led a 20-member high-level delegation comprising Minister for Finance Hidayatullah Badri, Minister for Industries and Trade Nooruddin Aziz and senior officials from the aviation ministry.

The meeting was held after a break of three months and was expected to evolve consensus on how to engage with the Taliban government.

Pakistan has been trying to convince the world to diplomatically engage with the Taliban after they seized control of Kabul on August 15.

However, the international community is still sceptical about the hardline Islamists, especially on issues like terrorism emanating from the war-torn country and their promises to respect human rights.

Afghanistan has been under the Taliban rule since August 15 when the Afghan hardline militant group ousted the elected government of President Ashraf Ghani and forced him to flee the country and take refuge in the UAE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Afghanistan Pakistan Flights Afghanistan Flights
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp