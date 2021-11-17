STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

South Korea pushes booster shots as COVID-19 spread worsens

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said more than 2,550 of the new cases came from the greater capital area, including a record 1,436 in Seoul.

Published: 17th November 2021 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

People wearing face masks pass by posters reminding precautions against the coronavirus at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea.

People wearing face masks pass by posters reminding precautions against the coronavirus at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SEOUL: South Korea on Wednesday reported 3,187 new cases of the coronavirus, nearly matching a one-day record set in September, a worrisome development in a country that eased social distancing rules in recent weeks to lessen the pandemic’s economic impact.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said more than 2,550 of the new cases came from the greater capital area, including a record 1,436 in Seoul. The country’s death toll is now 3,137, after 21 deaths were reported on Wednesday, the 16th consecutive day of double-digit fatalities, including a record 32 on Saturday.

The delta-driven spread has raised questions about whether the country was too quick to ease pandemic restrictions at the start of November in what officials described as a first step toward restoring some pre-pandemic normalcy.

In allowing larger social gatherings and expanding indoor dining hours at restaurants, officials had hoped that the country’s improving vaccination rates would keep hospitalizations and deaths down even if the virus continues to spread.

But there has been a rise in serious cases and fatalities among senior citizens who rejected vaccines or people in long-term care settings whose immunities have waned after being inoculated early in the vaccine rollout, which began in late February.

Officials are now pushing to speed up the administration of booster shots for people who were fully vaccinated more than six months ago. Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, the No. 2 government official behind President Moon Jae-in, said during a virus meeting Wednesday that the interval will be reduced to four months for people who are in their 60s or older, and for patients in nursing homes or long-term care hospitals. People in their 50s will be eligible for booster shots after five months, Kim said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Korea South Korea Coronavirus ​COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp