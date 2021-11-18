STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After months of closure, girl schools reopen in Afghanistan's Ghor province

The reopening of schools came as a result of efforts made by the Ferozkoh council which had urged the province's education officials to reopen the girls' schools.

Published: 18th November 2021 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Afghanistan Girl Schools

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By ANI

KABUL: After months of the closure of girls' schools in Ghor province of Afghanistan, now female students from grade 7 to 12 were allowed to attend their schools in Ferozkoh, capital of the western province, reported local media.

The reopening of schools came as a result of efforts made by the Ferozkoh council which had urged the province's education officials to reopen the girls' schools, reported TOLOnews.

Sultan Ahmad, head of the Ferozkoh council, said: "We reached an agreement that the high schools for girls in the capital and all districts of Ghor should be reopened."

Expressing happiness over the reopening of the schools in the province, civil rights activist Habib Wahdat said: "Fortunately, the schools will be reopened for the girl students."

Stressing that reopening of the schools is very important, Wahdat said: "If women are deprived of education, the next generation of the society will not have a bright future."

So far, in western Afghanistan Herat and Ghor provinces have allowed girls to attend secondary and high schools.

When the Taliban took control of the country in August, it had barred girls from going to schools across Afghanistan.

