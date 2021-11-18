STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on three-day visit to Singapore

Published: 18th November 2021 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

Jaishankar

India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has arrived here on an official three-day visit during which he will call on Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and will hold a series of meetings with other senior ministers, the Indian High Commission said.

Earlier this morning, Dr Jaishankar met Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies.

"Glad to meet @Tharman_s, Singapore Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies. Good discussion on the international economic situation," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Had a constructive discussion on global and regional economic priorities and the deeper collaborations we must build," wrote Tharman in a Facebook post on Thursday, November 17, 2021.

Jaishankar will also be speaking on a panel "Greater Power Competition: The Emerging World Order" at the Bloomberg New Economic Forum on Friday.

The High Commission said that the external affairs minister arrived here on Wednesday night.
 

