India, world's largest recipient of remittances, received USD 87 bn in 2021: World Bank

This return to growth is more robust than earlier estimates and follows the resilience of flows in 2020 when remittances declined by only 1.7 per cent despite a severe global recession due to COVID-19

Published: 18th November 2021 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Foreign exchange, US Dollar, Dollar notes

For representational purpose. (File photo)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: India, the world's largest recipient of remittances, received USD 87 billion in 2021 with the United States being the biggest source, accounting for over 20 per cent of these funds, according to the World Bank.

India is followed by China, Mexico, the Philippines, and Egypt, the Washington-based global lender said in its report released on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

In India, remittances are projected to grow three per cent in 2022 to USD 89.6 billion, reflecting a drop in overall migrant stock, as a large proportion of returnees from the Arab countries await return, it said.

"Flows to India (the world's largest recipient of remittances) are expected to reach USD 87 billion, a gain of 4.6 per cent- with the severity of COVID-19 caseloads and deaths during the second quarter (well above the global average) playing a prominent role in drawing altruistic flows (including for the purchase of oxygen tanks) to the country," the World Bank report stated.

Remittances to low- and middle-income countries are projected to have grown a strong 7.3 per cent to reach USD 589 billion in 2021, the bank said.

This return to growth is more robust than earlier estimates and follows the resilience of flows in 2020 when remittances declined by only 1.7 per cent despite a severe global recession due to COVID-19, according to estimates from the World Bank's Migration and Development Brief.

"Remittance flows from migrants have greatly complemented government cash transfer programs to support families suffering economic hardships during the COVID-19 crisis. Facilitating the flow of remittances to provide relief to strained household budgets should be a key component of government policies to support a global recovery from the pandemic," said Michal Rutkowski, World Bank Global Director for Social Protection and Jobs.

India had received over USD 83 billion in remittances in 2020.

