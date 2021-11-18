STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Israeli couple accused of 'espionage' in Turkey, released

Relations between Turkey and Israel have been strained, especially since ambassadors were withdrawn in 2018 after the deaths of Palestinian protesters in Gaza.

Published: 18th November 2021 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (Photo | AP)

By AFP

JERUSALEM: An Israeli couple held in Turkey for a week on suspicion of espionage was released Thursday, the Israeli government said. 

Mordi and Natali Oknin were detained last week after visiting the newly opened Camlica Tower -- Istanbul's tallest building.

A court in the city charged them with "political and military espionage" for allegedly taking a photograph of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's home, Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported.

The Oknins denied the charges, while Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid insisted the couple were not employees of any spying agency.

"After joint efforts with Turkey, Mordi and Natali Oknin were released from prison and are on their way home to Israel," the office of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement.

A crowd of relatives and supporters greeted the couple as they arrived back in the central Israeli city of Modiin, footage aired by public television showed. 

Bennett said he and Lapid "thanked the president of Turkey and his government for their cooperation and look forward to welcoming the couple back home".

Relations between Turkey and Israel have been strained, especially since ambassadors were withdrawn in 2018 after the deaths of Palestinian protesters in Gaza.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Israel Turkey Israeli couple Yair Lapid Naftali Bennett Israel PM Gaza Jerusalem
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp