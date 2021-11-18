STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sweden tightens COVID restrictions

Event organisers can opt out from this rule but will then have to introduce other measures to ensure that unvaccinated individuals are not infected.

Published: 18th November 2021 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Nursing staff administer flu vaccines to high-risk group patients, outdoors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in Trelleborg, southern Sweden.

Nursing staff administer flu vaccines to high-risk group patients, outdoors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in Trelleborg, southern Sweden. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

STOCKHOLM: Starting from December 1, people across Sweden will be required to show proof of vaccination to attend large indoor events with 100 people or more as part of the government's efforts to stop the further spread of Covid-19.

"The increasing spread of infections in Europe is the reason why the Public Health Agency now wants to introduce the use of vaccination certificates," the country's Public Health Agency Director General Karin Tegmark Wisell said at a press conference.

Event organisers can opt out from this rule but will then have to introduce other measures to ensure that unvaccinated individuals are not infected.

Exactly what this entails has not yet been decided, but the new rules could, for example, oblige people to keep a distance from one another or limit their number in a given area.

At a joint press conference, Minister for Health and Social Affairs Lena Hallengren said she expected most event organisers to require proof of vaccination.

The Public Health Agency has also reintroduced the recommendation that all those with symptoms should get tested.

As of November 1, tests are recommended for unvaccinated individuals only.

Sweden's overall Covid-19 caseload and death toll stood at 1,186,387 and 15,075, respectively, as of Thursday.

A total of 7.29 million individuals, or 85.3 per cent of the population aged 16 and over, have received at least one vaccine dose, while 81.7 per cent have been fully vaccinated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sweden Sweden Coronavirus Sweden COVID Restrictions COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp