STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Turkey frees jailed Israeli couple

Photos released later by the Israel Airports Authority showed the couple arriving at the Ben Gurion Airport outside Tel Aviv in central Israel.

Published: 18th November 2021 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

Prison, Jail

For representational purposes

By IANS

TEL AVIV: An Israeli couple jailed in Istanbul for suspicion of espionage, was released by Turkey and arrived in Tel Aviv on Thursday, according to a statement issued by the government here.

"After joint efforts with Turkey, Mordi and Natali Oknin were released from prison and are on their way home to Israel," the statement issued by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said.

Bennett and Lapid expressed their gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his government "for their cooperation", reports Xinhua news agency

Photos released later by the Israel Airports Authority showed the couple arriving at the Ben Gurion Airport outside Tel Aviv in central Israel.

Bennett published on his Twitter account a photo of the couple hugging their son and daughter at the exit of the plane, and wrote: "Welcome home."

The couple was arrested for espionage last week after taking photos of the Ottoman-era Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul while taking a tour on a ferry.

Parts of the building are used as the Istanbul office of Erdogan.

After the arrest, Lapid denied the couple worked for any "Israeli agency".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Turkey Israel
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp