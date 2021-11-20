STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China chides US President Joe Biden for considering diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

US President Joe Biden confirmed that he is mulling a US diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Published: 20th November 2021 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)

By ANI

BEIJING: China has hit out at US President Joe Biden for considering a diplomatic boycott of next year's Beijing Games, saying politicising sports violates the Olympic spirit and undermines the interests of all athletes.

President Joe Biden confirmed on Thursday that he is mulling a US diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing.

"It's something we're considering," Biden told reporters in the Oval Office following a bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

A senior administration official told CNN on Wednesday that Biden is not expected to attend the upcoming Olympics in China this February and that his administration is on the verge of implementing a diplomatic boycott of the games.

Reacting to Biden's remarks, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the US "falsely accuses" China of committing genocide and forced labour in Xinjiang.

"The 2022 Winter Olympic Games and the Paralympic Games in Beijing are the stages for athletes from all over the world, and they are the real protagonists of the upcoming Games," Zhao Lijian said."Any politicization of sport violates the Olympic spirit and harms the interests of athletes of all countries," the spokesman added.

Human rights activists have raised their voices against China's detention of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang province and crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

In March, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials and one entity for alleged human rights violations in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, according to Sputnik.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Beijing Olympics China Joe Biden Beijing Olympics Boycott Beijing Winter Olympics Beijing
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp