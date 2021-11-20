STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

'Empty' containers seized at Mundra Port earlier used for shipping fuel from China, says Pakistan

It also said that both K-2 and K-3 nuclear power plants in Karachi and the fuel used in these plants are under the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards.

Published: 20th November 2021 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Flag

Pakistan Flag (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday said the containers seized by Indian authorities at Gujarat's Mundra Port on a Shanghai-bound cargo ship were "empty" but were earlier used for the transportation of fuel from China to Karachi for K-2 and K-3 nuclear power plants.

The Pakistan Foreign Office issued a statement in response to questions from the press about reports in the media on the "seizure of possible radioactive material" by Indian authorities at Mundra Port on a cargo ship from Karachi Port to Shanghai in China.

The Foreign Office said the Karachi Nuclear Power Plant authorities have informed that these were "empty containers" being returned to China, which were earlier used for the transportation of fuel from China to Karachi for K-2 and K-3 nuclear power plants.

"The Containers were ‘EMPTY' and the cargo was correctly declared as Non-Hazardous in the shipping documents," the Foreign Office said.

It also said that both K-2 and K-3 nuclear power plants in Karachi and the fuel used in these plants are under the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards.

The reports about ‘seizure of possible radioactive material' is factually incorrect, the statement said.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Friday said a joint Customs and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) team seized several containers at Mundra Port from a foreign vessel on concerns that they contained undeclared hazardous cargo.

The seized hazardous cargo containers were en route from Karachi in Pakistan to Shanghai in China, and the containers were not destined for Mundra Port.

India's largest port operator in a statement said that while the cargo was listed as non-hazardous, the seized containers had Hazard Class 7 markings - which indicate radioactive substances.

"On 18 November, 2021, a joint Customs and DRI team seized several containers at Mundra Port from a foreign vessel on concerns that they contained undeclared hazardous cargo.

"Although the containers were not destined for Mundra Port or any other port in India but were en route from Karachi in Pakistan to Shanghai in China, the government authorities had them offloaded at Mundra Port for further inspection," Adani Ports, part of the Adani Group conglomerate, said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan China Karachi Port Mundra Port containers
India Matters
The ‘great attrition’: It’s a difficult time to be a boss
Correction: Freedom came in 2014
Kerala's finance: A mess in the making?
Sundaramurthy and Suguna inside their waterlogged house (EPS Pic I P Jawahar.)
No food, no place to sleep: Old couple in CM Stalin's Kolathur constituency marooned in woes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp