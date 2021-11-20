STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan PM Imran Khan reaffirms commitment to uphold children's rights

Imran Khan reaffirmed his government's commitment to uphold children's rights and ensure a better future for every child in Pakistan.

Published: 20th November 2021 04:46 PM

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday reaffirmed his government's commitment to uphold children's rights and ensure a better future for every child in the country.

The Pakistani government is determined to ensure that every child's rights, including development, education, healthcare, participation, dignity and security are upheld, the prime minister said in a message on the occasion of World Children's Day, Xinhua news agency reported.

"On this day, let us reaffirm our pledge for protection of the rights of children in Pakistan and to provide them with equal opportunities to become productive citizens of Pakistan," Khan said.

He said that the incumbent government has launched several initiatives to ensure children's rights to be protected in the country, including the establishment of a national commission on the rights of the child, adding that child protection institutes are being established and various legislations are being introduced to eliminate child labour.

Other welfare measures, such as providing nutrition support to malnourished children and universal health care through health cards have also been launched, the prime minister said.

Moreover, a clean and green Pakistan initiative has been initiated keeping in view the future generation, he added.

