Border crisis is 'greatest' bid to destabilise Europe since Cold War: Poland PM Mateusz Morawiecki

Later on Sunday, the Polish head of government will meet his counterparts from the Baltic states -- two of which also share a border with Belarus -- to discuss the conflict.

Migrants rest in a logistics center at the checkpoint 'Kuznitsa' at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno

Migrants rest in a logistics center at the checkpoint 'Kuznitsa' at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno. (Photo| AP)

By AFP

WARSAW: Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Sunday called the migrant crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border, the EU's eastern frontier, the "greatest attempt to destabilise Europe" since the Cold War.

Later on Sunday, the Polish head of government will meet his counterparts from the Baltic states -- two of which also share a border with Belarus -- to discuss the conflict, before visiting other EU capitals this week.

