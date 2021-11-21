Border crisis is 'greatest' bid to destabilise Europe since Cold War: Poland PM Mateusz Morawiecki
Later on Sunday, the Polish head of government will meet his counterparts from the Baltic states -- two of which also share a border with Belarus -- to discuss the conflict.
Published: 21st November 2021 02:46 PM | Last Updated: 21st November 2021 02:46 PM | A+A A-
WARSAW: Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Sunday called the migrant crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border, the EU's eastern frontier, the "greatest attempt to destabilise Europe" since the Cold War.
Later on Sunday, the Polish head of government will meet his counterparts from the Baltic states -- two of which also share a border with Belarus -- to discuss the conflict, before visiting other EU capitals this week.
Lukashenka launched a hybrid war against the EU.This is greatest attempt to destabilize Europe in 30years.