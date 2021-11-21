STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Both countries must say categorical no to Cold War mentality: Chinese envoy to US Qin Gang

He said that China and the US need to increase communication and cooperation, each run their domestic affairs well and, at the same time, shoulder their share of international responsibilities.

Published: 21st November 2021 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2021 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

Chinese envoy to US Qin Gang

Chinese envoy to US Qin Gang (File photo| AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: China and the United States must say a categorical no to the Cold War mentality, and take real actions to blaze a bright path for the world, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang has said.

Chinese Ambassador made the remarks on Thursday during a virtual dialogue with board members of the Brookings Institution, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported.

"With the Cold War ended for 30 years, we must say a categorical no to the Cold War mentality, to drawing ideological lines, and to bloc rivalry. We must follow the trend of the times, bear in mind the common aspirations of the people, and work for an open, inclusive, clean, and beautiful world with lasting peace, common security, and shared prosperity," the ambassador said.

He said that China and the US need to increase communication and cooperation, each run their domestic affairs well and, at the same time, shoulder their share of international responsibilities. This statement comes a few days after China had said that its ties with the US have reached a crucial crossroads after a virtual summit between leaders Xi Jinping and Joe Biden.

During a daily briefing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lijian Zhao on Tuesday said Beijing hopes Washington will work with China to implement the spirit of the two heads of state's virtual meeting through concrete actions to bring bilateral relations back onto the track of sound and steady development.

"The China-US relationship has reached a crucial crossroads. We hope the US will work with China to implement the spirit of the two heads of state's virtual meeting through concrete actions to bring bilateral relations back onto the track of sound and steady development," Lijian said.

The highly anticipated meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday saw the two leaders locking horns on the issue of Taiwan, in a summit that saw a discussion on strategic and overarching importance and topics of mutual interest.

Both leaders held an "in-depth and constructive" meeting for over three hours and exchanged views on bilateral relations on issues of fundamental importance shaping the development of China-US relations.

