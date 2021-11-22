Pakistan wants to deepen its longstanding ties with US: Pak Foreign Minister Qureshi

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday, November 22, 2021, that his country wanted to deepen its longstanding ties with the United States.

Qureshi made the remarks during his meeting with Congressman Gregory Meeks, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representative (HFAC), and Congressman Ami Bera, Chairman of the Asia Subcommittee of the HFAC, who called on him.

Welcoming the Congressmen to Pakistan, Qureshi said that Pakistan "valued its longstanding relationship with the US and wanted to further deepen and widen this relationship," according to a statement issued by Foreign Office.

He emphasised that Pakistan was pursuing imperatives of geo-economics and was determined to make the country a hub of trade, investment, and finance.

He invited US companies to invest in Pakistan's IT and Health sectors- apart from reaping dividends from other growing sectors.

Both Congressmen maintained that, given Pakistan's potential and the size of its 220 million plus consumer market, US companies were keen to invest in Pakistan.

Qureshi also underlined Pakistan's commitment to peace, stability and progress in Afghanistan, highlighting his country's continuing efforts for facilitating humanitarian assistance and economic support to Afghanistan given the twin challenges being faced by the Afghan people.

Congressman Meeks appreciated Pakistan's role in the evacuation of US and Afghan nationals, as well as Special Immigrant Visa Holders from Afghanistan and hoped that the two countries will widen their engagement to stabilize Afghanistan.

Qureshi maintained that Pakistan was firmly committed to promote peace and security in South Asia, enabling the region to realise its immense potential and hoped that the US will support Pakistan's endeavors in that regard.

He also "hoped that the US Congress will play its due role in raising voice for the rights of the Kashmiri people."