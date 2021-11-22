STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Russia spy agency dismisses claims of Ukraine invasion plan

Ukraine's army has been locked in a simmering conflict with pro-Russian separatists in two breakaway regions bordering Russia since 2014, after Moscow annexed Crimea.

Published: 22nd November 2021 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

Russia President Vladimir Putin

Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MOSCOW: Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service on Monday, November 22, 2021, dismissed growing Western allegations that Moscow is planning an invasion of Ukraine.

"The Americans are painting a frightening picture of hordes of Russian tanks that will start to crush Ukrainian cities, saying they have some 'reliable information' of such Russian intentions," the SVR said in a rare statement to Russian news agencies. 

It said the US is sending its allies "absolutely false information on the concentration of forces on the territory of our country for the military invasion of Ukraine".

Western countries have this month raised alarm over reported Russian military activity near Ukraine, with the US saying it has "real concerns" over what it called "unusual activity". 

The SVR said "US bureaucrats are scaring the global community" with the allegations. 

The Kremlin earlier Monday said the West is leading an "information campaign" on the issue with the aim of "escalating tensions".

"Any movement of Russian troops inside our territory does not pose a threat to anyone and should not cause concern to anyone," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. 

He previously dismissed the Western claims as "hysteria". 

Russian President Vladimir Putin last week accused the West of "escalating" the Ukraine conflict by holding drills in the Black Sea. He also said the US flew bombers near Russia's borders. 

Ukraine's army has been locked in a simmering conflict with pro-Russian separatists in two breakaway regions bordering Russia since 2014, after Moscow annexed Crimea.

Kiev and its Western allies accuse Russia of sending troops and arms across the border to support the separatists -- claims Moscow denies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia Moscow Kremlin Ukraine Russia intelligence SVR
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The India we are living in today
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)
AP govt withdraws Three Capital Bill amidst opposition from Amaravati farmers
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuating residents from a flooded area in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Boats used to rescue stranded residents in Bengaluru as roads flooded after heavy rains
Image used for representational purpose only.
Tamil Nadu to see heavy showers from Wednesday: IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp