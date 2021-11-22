STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six persons killed in accident after jeep loses control in Nepal

The jeep met with an accident at Dasharathchand Municipality-4 in the district of far-West Nepal on Sunday night.

Published: 22nd November 2021 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 04:01 PM

accident

Image for representation (File Photo)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: At least six persons have been killed after a jeep lost control and fell down the hilly road in Nepal's Baitadi district, police said.

The jeep met with an accident at Dasharathchand Municipality-4 in the district of far-West Nepal on Sunday night.

It was going from Dehimadau to Simayal of the municipality, 600 km west of Kathmandu.

According to the police, five persons died on the spot while the jeep driver died on the way to the Dhangadhi hospital.

The jeep fell some 300 meters down the hilly road after losing control, police said.

Accidents are common on Nepal's poorly maintained roads, with the number increasing during the festival season when the highways are far busier and public transport overcrowded.

