Bus crash in Bulgaria kills over 40 people

The bus, which was registered in Northern Macedonia, crashed around 2.00 am and there were children among the victims, authorities said.

Published: 23rd November 2021 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. (Representational Photo)

By Associated Press

SOFIA: A bus crash in western Bulgaria early Tuesday morning has killed at least 45 people, authorities say.

Seven people were taken to hospitals for treatment.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Officials said an investigation will be launched.

Bulgarian news agency Novinite said representatives from Macedonia's embassy visited a hospital where some of the victims were taken.

Caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev visited the site of the crash and told reporters it was "a huge tragedy."

"I take this opportunity to send my condolences to the relatives of the victims," Yanev said.

"Let's hope we learn lessons from this tragic incident and we can prevent such incidents in the future."

