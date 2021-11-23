STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ethiopia PM Abiy Ahmed to lead frontline combat against rebel forces

Over the past months, forces loyal to the rebel group TPLF have advanced southward into central parts of the East African country.

Published: 23rd November 2021 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Ethiopia PM Abiy Ahmed

Ethiopia PM Abiy Ahmed (Photo | AP)

By IANS

ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced his decision to lead frontline combat from Tuesday against rebel forces amid the expanding conflict in the northern part of the country.

Ahmed called on "all patriotic Ethiopians" to join him in frontline combat against forces loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), reports Xinhua news agency.

"The time necessitates leading the nation through martyrdom. To this end, I will march to the battlefield from tomorrow onwards to lead our defence forces," Ahmed said an address to the nation.

"All of you who aspire to be one of Ethiopia's most admired children, stand up for your country and join me on the frontline," he said in a statement posted on social media late on Monday.

The conflict, which erupted on November 4 last year in the conflict-hit Tigray between forces loyal to the TPLF and the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF), has over the past months spread across neighbouring Amhara and Afar regions.

This was, eventually, followed by huge popular mobilisation in the Amhara and Afar regions as well as other regional states in the country to fight back the TPLF's expansion.

Earlier this month, the Ethiopian House of People's Representatives (HoPR) ratified a six-month state of emergency rule to contain the rebel group's advancement and to ensure the country's peace and security.

