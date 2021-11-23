STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

France PM Jean Castex singled out for ire after testing COVID-positive

Jean Castex, who tested positive for COVID-19, is being singled out on social media and beyond as an example of what not to do in the pandemic.

Published: 23rd November 2021 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

France PM Jean Castex

France PM Jean Castex (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PARIS: The prime minister of France, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, is being singled out on social media and beyond as an example of what not to do in the pandemic.

Multiple videos are being circulated of a maskless Prime Minister Jean Castex vigorously shaking hands with elected officials in an enclosed space at a Paris mayoral congress on Nov. 16. Many people are pointing out that goes against France's official stance that everyone should keep taking preventative measures against the spread of COVID-19.

They also noted that Castex had called the French Caribbean territory of Guadeloupe “irresponsible” in the enforcement of COVID-19 measures when he did not abide by the rules himself.

Gabriel Attal, the French government’s spokesman, had leaped to Castex’s defense when the video first began circulating. “We are all only human,” he said.

But Castex's positive test is a potential embarrassment for the French government and for President Emmanuel Macron ahead of April’s presidential election.

Castex’s office says the 52-year-old was infected by his 11-year-old daughter and is self-isolating for 10 days.

It’s unclear if Castex, who was vaccinated in the spring, has symptoms. His office was not immediately available to comment Tuesday.

Experts are saying that Castex's behavior is indicative of a wider drop in vigilance now that most of France's population has received vaccine shots. A prominent government figure, Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne, warned against complacency this month, acknowledging that “maybe we have lapsed a bit, barrier measures are being less respected.”

Mask sales have fallen in France by three quarters in the year up to August 2021.

But for the moment French media are concentrating their ire on Castex, pointing out this is the fourth time that Castex has been a “contact case" for the virus, though he has never previously tested positive.

As a result of his positive test, several other French ministers are self-isolating awaiting test results, including Europe Minister Clement Beaune, who deleting a photo on Instagram of him laughing and leaning in to Castex without wearing a mask.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
France Jean Castex Jean Castex Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp