Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta starts two-day state visit to South Africa

Published: 23rd November 2021 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta (L) and his South Africa counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa attend a welcoming ceremony in Pretoria, South Africa.

Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta (L) and his South Africa counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa attend a welcoming ceremony in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PRETORIA: Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has been welcomed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to start a two-day state visit to South Africa.

Ramaphosa met with Kenyatta at his offices in the Union Buildings Tuesday where the two leaders held a press conference.

While in South Africa Kenyatta is to visit the Aspen Pharmacare factory in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) on Wednesday to see the production of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines there. The facility is assembling the J&J vaccines and can produce about 220 million doses of the J&J vaccines per year, many of which are being exported throughout Africa.

Kenya is one of South Africa’s largest trading partners in Africa outside the 15-nation Southern African Development Community.

South Africa exported about $500 million worth of goods to Kenya in 2020, compared to imports of about $22 million, according to official statistics. More than 60 South African companies are operating in Kenya.

