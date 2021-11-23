STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nepal, India to recognise COVID vaccine certification

Due to the lack of mutual recognition of the COVID vaccines, travellers from the two nations were facing trouble.

Published: 23rd November 2021 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By IANS

KATHMANDU: Nepal and India on Tuesday agreed to recognise Covid-19 vaccine certification.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in this regard by India's Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra and the Himalayan nation's Health Secretary Roshan Pokharel during a function here.

People who have been fully vaccinated can now travel in the two nations after showing the vaccine certificate, according to Nepal's Ministry of Health and Population.

Nepal has been using the India-made Covishield, China's Vero Cell and three other American vaccines to inoculate its population against Covid-19.

This MoU is a significant step in easing travel for fully vaccinated travellers of both countries and marks another milestone in robust Covid-19 related cooperation and coordination between New Delhi and Kathmandu, a statement issued by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said.

