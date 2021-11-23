STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

New Zealand passes drug-checking law

The services have been legal since last summer under temporary legislation that expires next month.

Published: 23rd November 2021 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Drugs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

WELLINGTON: New Zealand Health Minister Andrew Little on Tuesday said drug-checking services will continue to operate legally at festivals, pop-up clinics, university orientation and other places this summer and beyond after a law was passed earlier in the day.

The services have been legal since last summer under temporary legislation that expires next month, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Drug and Substance Checking Legislation Bill (No. 2), which passed its third reading and will come into effect on December 7, means services can now continue and be expanded as required, Little said in a statement.

"This legislation is about keeping people safe," he said, adding that the current drug-checking services have detected and intercepted potentially deadly substances circulating in the community.

Evidence shows that when people are told substances are not what they think they are, they'll often choose not to take them, potentially saving lives, Little said.

Research by the Wellington-based Victoria University on behalf of the Ministry of Health showed that 68 perc ent of festival-goers who used drug-checking services said they had changed their behaviour once they saw the results, said the Minister.

The government has also approved three new organisations to perform drug-checking services.

The New Zealand Drug Foundation, the NZ Needle Exchange Program and the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) will work alongside existing provider KnowYourStuffNZ.

The government is also contributing NZ$800,000 towards the cost of the service, Little said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Zealand New Zealand Drug Checking Law Drug Checking Law
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp