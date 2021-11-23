STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Romania President Klaus Iohannis nominates Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca​ as PM

Romania Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca was first nominated as candidate for the position of Prime Minister on October 21.

Published: 23rd November 2021 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Romanian PM designate Nicolae Ciuca

Romanian PM designate Nicolae Ciuca (Photo | AP)

By IANS

BUCHAREST: Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has nominated Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca to form a new government as Prime Minister.

"A solid majority has been formed in the Romanian Parliament... This majority proposed name for Prime Minister, which I accepted," Iohannis said in a statement on Monday.

Earlier, the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR) reached an agreement to form a coalition government, which enjoys the support of the 18 MPs representing the country's minorities.

Under the country's Constitution, the Prime Minister-designate has 10 days to form a government and win a vote of confidence in Parliament, which Ciuca is expected to win easily as his coalition holds 65 per cent of seats.

The leaders of the three coalition parties said that Romania would have a new cabinet by Thursday.

Ciuca, 54, was first nominated as candidate for the position of Prime Minister on October 21.

However, he had to give up the mandate after he failed to get majority support in Parliament.

The coalition government led by PNL Chairman Florin Citu collapsed on October 5 in a censure motion initiated by the PSD and supported by most other parties in Parliament.

