STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

DEP commissioner suspends permit for USD 1 billion electricity transmission line

The project has pitted environmentalists, politicians and residents against each other in a debate over the region’s renewable energy.

Published: 24th November 2021 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Electricity

For representational purposes

By Associated Press

PORTLAND: Maine's environmental commissioner suspended a permit Tuesday for a $1 billion electricity transmission line, delivering another blow to the project aimed at bringing Canadian hydropower to New England.

Commissioner Melanie Loyzim's decision comes after Maine residents rebuked the project in a referendum and the developers suspended construction under pressure from the governor.

But the suspension would be lifted if the project’s developers win a legal challenge, Loyzim wrote.

The latest developments follow years of debate over New England Clean Energy Connect, a project aimed at serving as a conduit for up to 1,200 megawatts of hydropower to reach the regional power grid.

The project has pitted environmentalists, politicians and residents against each other in a debate over the region’s renewable energy.

Proponents say big renewable energy projects are necessary to slow climate change. Critics said the environmental benefits were overstated and that the project was destructive to woodlands. They preferred to have smaller renewable projects closer to home.

Opponents called on the commissioner to uphold the people’s will after the referendum vote. Earlier Tuesday, 50 state lawmakers called on Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to do everything in his power to terminate the project, which is funded by Massachusetts ratepayers.

“This project was fatally flawed from the very beginning and it’s time for Massachusetts to choose an alternative option,” said Pete Didisheim, advocacy director for the Natural Resources Council of Maine, which was opposed to the project.

Developers expressed disappointment with the decision, saying the project is needed to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate climate change that environmental regulators described as the “single greatest threat to Maine’s natural environment," said Thorn Dickinson, president and CEO of the New England Clean Energy Connect.

“We remain committed to the construction of the corridor and the significant reduction of more than three million metric tons of carbon emissions it will bring to Maine and New England annually,” he said in a statement.

The 145-mile (233-kilometer) transmission line would mostly follow existing utility corridors. But a new section needed to be cut through 53 miles (85 kilometers) of woods to reach the Canadian border.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection had concerns about the permit based on both the referendum vote and a judge’s ruling that nullified a 1-mile leased portion over state land.

Developers have said that it’s possible to reroute the project to avoid the disputed 1-mile portion.

Other agencies that previously signed off on the project included the Maine Public Utilities Commission, the Maine Land Use Planning Commission and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DEP
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Farm laws, cryptocurrency: Modi govt lists 26 bills for Parliament session
Mofiya Parveen Dilshad with Muhammed Suhail
Mofiya Parveen suicide: A Facebook love story culminates in tragedy
Metroman E Sreedharan. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala's ambitious SilverLine rail project 'an idiotic decision': E Sreedharan
Then Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurating Veda Nilayam as a memorial in presence of Deputy CM O Panneerselvam in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Jaya's house to go to her legal heirs, HC quashes acquisition by AIADMK govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp