STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Israel, Morocco ink defense deal after normalising ties

Israel and Morocco signed a landmark agreement that lays the foundation for security cooperation, intelligence sharing, and future arms sales.

Published: 24th November 2021 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz (C) visits the Mausoleum of King Mohammed V, in Rabat, Morocco.

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz (C) visits the Mausoleum of King Mohammed V, in Rabat, Morocco. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

RABAT: Israel and Morocco signed a landmark agreement Wednesday that lays the foundation for security cooperation, intelligence sharing, and future arms sales.

The memorandum of understanding is the centerpiece of a visit this week by Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz to Morocco, which established formal relations with Israel last year as part of the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords.

Gantz’s trip is the first official visit by an Israeli defense minister to one of the Arab states that normalized ties under the accords.

In a statement, Gantz said that the agreement was “very significant and will allow us to exchange ideas, enter joint projects and enable Israeli military exports here.”

The agreement was signed during a meeting between Gantz and his Moroccan counterpart Abdellatif Loudiyi in Rabat, with military attaches and two Israeli parliament members in attendance. Gantz also met with the Moroccan military chief of staff, and was greeted by a color guard of soldiers clad in red tunics, blue slacks and gleaming gold epaulets.

Ahead of his meeting with Loudiyi, Gantz paid his respects at the tomb of Mohamed V, the grandfather of the reigning monarch.

Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan signed agreements to normalize relations with Israel in 2020 as part of the Abraham Accords, which were brokered by the Trump administration.

Israel and Morocco enjoyed low-level diplomatic relations in the 1990s, but Morocco severed them after a Palestinian uprising erupted in 2000. Despite that, the two states have maintained informal relations. Nearly half a million Israelis claim Moroccan heritage — more than 200,000 immigrated to Israel after the founding of the state in 1948 — and thousands visit the country each year.

Morocco is still home to a small Jewish community, and Rabat has one remaining synagogue, where Gantz will visit at the close of his two-day trip.

In exchange for Morocco normalizing relations with Israel, the Trump administration promised in December 2020 to recognize Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara, a disputed north African territory. The announcement upset decades of U.S. policy and international consensus that Western Sahara’s status should be settled by a U.N. referendum.

Since then, the Biden administration has cautiously walked back that recognition.

The Abraham Accords broke a longstanding consensus among Arab states that normalization with Israel only take place as part of a resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Because of that, the Palestinians view the agreements as a betrayal that eroded their leverage with Israel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Israel Morocco Israel Morocco Deal Israel Morocco Defense Deal
India Matters
Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)
Free foodgrain scheme gets booster ahead of assembly elections in five states
Flash floods in Cheyyeru River’s catchment area destroyed several houses at Thogurpeta in Nandaluru, Rajampeta mandal, of Kadapa district | sri krishna kummara
Raw deal: A flood of tears after the deluge as villagers are left with next to nothing
Representational image
TN’s sex ratio at birth drops to 878 in family health survey
While 65.6 pc children in rural areas are anaemic, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) are also suffering from anaemia, according to the NFHS 5 data. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Two-Third children, women found anaemic in Odisha
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp