STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sri Lanka heeds protests, lifts ban on agrochemical imports

The ban, which many analysts said was more an effort to preserve Sri Lanka's scarce foreign reserves, drew months of protests, with farmers saying they were in danger of crop failures and poverty.

Published: 24th November 2021 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 09:23 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa addresses the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's government has withdrawn a ban on imports of agrochemicals that it said was aimed at encouraging organic cultivation.

Agriculture Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage announced on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, the revocation of the ban, which took effect in April. But he said government subsidies, price guarantees for produce and technical support will only be provided to those who use organic fertilizer.

The ban, which many analysts said was more an effort to preserve Sri Lanka's scarce foreign reserves, drew months of protests, with farmers saying they were in danger of crop failures and poverty.

Tea growers complained that the famous Ceylon Tea brand was at risk if yields fell, creating more opportunities for competitors.

Agriculturists said that while organic farming was a welcome approach, the shift away from chemicals should be gradual to avoid food shortages.

Sri Lanka’s foreign reserves dwindled to just two months' worth of imports in August and its rupee currency depreciated 7.4% against the dollar in the first eight months of the year, according to the World Bank.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka fertilisers Sri Lanka agriculture Sri Lanka protests Sri Lanka organic farming
India Matters
Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)
Free foodgrain scheme gets booster ahead of assembly elections in five states
Flash floods in Cheyyeru River’s catchment area destroyed several houses at Thogurpeta in Nandaluru, Rajampeta mandal, of Kadapa district | sri krishna kummara
Raw deal: A flood of tears after the deluge as villagers are left with next to nothing
Representational image
TN’s sex ratio at birth drops to 878 in family health survey
While 65.6 pc children in rural areas are anaemic, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) are also suffering from anaemia, according to the NFHS 5 data. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Two-Third children, women found anaemic in Odisha
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp